Kumuyi, Utomi to address youths in Lagos

Deeper Christian Life Ministry is set to host youths, numbering 50,000, from all over Lagos State, in a one day program designed to inculcate the noblest and the highest of virtues in the youths, and steer them away from the swarm of anti-social and push-pull tendencies that are causing great distractions for them especially in this era of unbridled exposure to the social media.

In a release issued from the office of the General Superintendent, the one day event, which will hold on Saturday, September 22 in the newly commissioned church headquarters in Gbagada, will involve strategic multi-disciplinary learning, leadership skills, entrepreneurial focus, with strong Spiritual underpinnings, and hosted by Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent. The Keynote Speaker is Professor Pat Utomi.