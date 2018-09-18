Kirk Franklin forgives dying father who had him adopted

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin has opened up about forgiving his dying father who gave him up for adoption as a new-born.



In an Instagram post, the Grammy-award winning performer posted a picture of himself and his biological father, who he has never met.

Explaining why he was finally able to forgive his father, he said: “Two days ago, I received an anonymous call that my biological father, who I never knew, has three-six months to live.

“I’ve lived my entire life hating this man.

“He and my biological mother gave me up for adoption, and it left me never feeling good enough….to this very day.

“I took my hate for him and used it as fuel to be the best father I could be for my own.

“But what I did wrong, is I never took that fuel, and turn it into forgiveness….and that is wrong. Wrong for him, me, and the God I proclaim to represent. How can I preach what I don’t practice?”