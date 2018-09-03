Kidnappers demand N15m for abducted Catholic priest

By Perez Brisibe

OREROPKE – THE abductors of the parish priest of Emmanuel Catholic Church, Aragba, Oviri Okpe, Okpe local government area of Delta State have demanded a ransom of N15million for his release.

The priest, Rev Fr. Christopher Ogaga who is also the Principal of St. Peters Clavers College, Aghalokpe, was reportedly abducted around Arava-Oviri-Orere-Okpe Road last Saturday on his way to Effurun while trying to meet up for mass the next day at the Mother of Redeemer Catholic Church.

Though the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka could not be reached as at press time for details, a source at the Sapele Area Command confirmed the incident when contacted.

The source, a senior police officer at the command who spoke on condition of anonymity, hinted that the priest had left Aghalopke at about 10p.m on Saturday for Warri to help the Parish Priest of Mother of Redeemer Catholic Church, Airport junction, Effurun for the three masses scheduled for Sunday morning.

The source said: “Unfortunately, he never got to his destination and it’s pretty unclear what precise location he was abducted.

“His abductors have made contact with the church and are making a demand of N15million as ransom, but we are on the trail of the hoodlums and I assure you that he would be rescued and the hoodlums arrested.”