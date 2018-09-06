Keyamo hails NCAN for purchasing Buhari’s N45m Nomination Form

Spokesperson of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Festus Keyamo has hailed those who bought presidential nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari.



Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) yesterday, picked expression of interest and nomination form to contest in the forthcoming primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for President Buhari who is in China.The form, bought for N45 million, on Buhari’s behalf by one of his support groups NCAN

Keyamo congratulated NCAN for beating other groups in buying Nomination Form for PMB just as he said that there are over 100 PMB groups rushing to Abuja in a fierce race to purchase the form. Some rice farmers was one of such groups.

Congrats to NCAN group that beat other groups to purchase d Nomination Form for PMB. Officially, there were more than 100 PMB groups rushing to Abuja in a fierce race to purchase d Form. Some rice farmers was one of such groups. As the trendsetters would say ‘na dem dey rush us!’ — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) September 6, 2018