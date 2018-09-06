Breaking News
Keyamo hails NCAN for purchasing Buhari’s N45m Nomination Form

Spokesperson of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Festus Keyamo has hailed those who bought presidential nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari.

From left, Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) National Coordinator , Sanusi Musa displaying Presidential nomination form purchased for President Muhammadu Buhari by the group while National Treasure of the Party, Hon. Adamu Panda , National Chairman of the Party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and National Secretary of the Party , Hon. Mai Mala Buni looking on at Party Secretariat in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan

Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) yesterday, picked expression of interest and nomination form to contest in the forthcoming primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for President Buhari who is in China.The form, bought for N45 million, on Buhari’s behalf by one of his support groups NCAN

Keyamo congratulated NCAN for beating other groups in buying Nomination Form for PMB just as he said that there are over 100 PMB groups rushing to Abuja in a fierce race to purchase the form. Some rice farmers was one of such groups.


