Kenyan actress, Ndulu Maingi gets her Nollywood calling

By Benjamin Njoku

Kenyan actress, Ruth Ndulu Maigngi who’s one of the leading actresses in East Africa has made her debut in Nollywood.

The curvalicious actress starred in Lancelot Imasuen’s latest flick, “ ‘Family First’, a family movie that intends to foster love and oneness among family members. Maigngi’s dream to star in a Nollywood movie has come true. She starred alongside IK Ogbonna who dumped her for an older Nigeria woman (Monalisa Chinda- Coker) in the yet to be released flick.

Maingi, a producer and dancer is also an Ambassador of ‘The African Film Festival. The pretty actress studied dance and movement at Kenya performing arts school.

She is also a graduate of London Media Academy – acting for screen Master class. Aside being an actress, Maigngi is young, intelligent and daring. She has acted in such movies as Family first,18hrs, Sink or Swim, The distant boat, Marshal of Finland, Orphan, Tumbo’s fortune, Close knit group, The next film maker, Pleasure Street among others. Lancelot, who gave a role each to all students and graduates of the Benin Film Academy,BFA, said featuring Maigngi in the movie remains part of his new move to expand into the East African movie market.

According to him, “Family First ‘is a story of love intention and misunderstanding. Obsessions of a young man of 20 years old over his mother and immediate senior sister. Its an unbelievable series of events.