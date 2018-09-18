Kano Assembly confirms Gawuna as Deputy Governor

Kano – Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the new Deputy Governor of the state.

Gawuna replaces Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, who resigned as deputy governor on Aug. 5, 2018.



The assembly confirmed the appointment at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Kabiru Rurum, after the Majority Leader, Bappa Dan-Agundi, moved a motion for the screening of the nominee.

‎ The motion, seconded by Zubairu Masu, representing Sumaila constituency, was unanimously adopted after the nominee was asked to recount his achievements as two-time commissioner for agriculture in the state.

Gawuna also recounted his contributions to youths development in the state in his capacity as president, Youths Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje forwarded Gawuna’s name to the state assembly on Monday for screening and confirmation as deputy governor.

NAN also reports that the former deputy governor, an ally of Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso, had since joined the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP).(NAN)