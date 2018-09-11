Kahata gives Kenya second victory in four days

Kenya’s revival under French coach Sebastien Migne continued on Tuesday when they beat Malawi 1-0 in an international friendly in Nairobi.

Midfielder Francis Kahata scored the only goal on 77 minutes at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani stadium in the Kenyan capital.

Kahata tapped in a superb cross from Eric Ouma in a match between nations just 11 places apart in the world rankings with the Kenyans higher at 112th.

The victory came three days after the ‘Harambee Stars’ beat Ghana 1-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier despite playing much of the second half with 10 men after a red card.

Last year, Kenya lost 2-1 away to Sierra Leone in their opening qualifying match for the Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon next June.

Winning twice was a huge boost for Migne, who struggled in his previous national team post with Congo Brazzaville.

But the result was another blow for Malawi’s Belgian coach Ronny Van Geneugden, who has won only two of 17 matches since taking charge of the ‘Flames’.

Malawi stopped over in Nairobi on their way home from Morocco, where they fell 3-0 in a Cup of Nations qualifier.

Meanwhile, Mauritius lost 1-0 away to Indonesia in Bekasi on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta with Evan Dimas scoring in the final minute.

Goalkeeper Kevin Jean-Louis could only parry an angled shot and 2017 Indonesian footballer of the year Dimas netted from close range.

The match offered Mauritius rare international exposure as they failed to qualify for the Cup of Nations mini-league phase.

Mauritius were under constant pressure, leading to Walter Saint Martin, Jean-Fabrice Augustin, Jeremy Villeneuve and Adel Langue being yellow carded.

The Indian Ocean island nation are coached by Brazilian Francisco Filho, who acted as the driver and translator for Cristiano Ronaldo when he joined Manchester United.

AFP