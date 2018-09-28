Just in: Over 300 PDP supporters Join APC in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- Over 300 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The defectors, led by Hons Emmanuel Ogunlayi and Stephen Mosele, said they were also fascinated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s impressive performances at the centre, saying this necessitated their change of political platform to APC.

Part of what the defectors cited as being responsible for their actions was the alleged dictatorial tendencies of the leadership of the party, whom they accused of imposing candidates and oppressing those perceived as opposition in a party that belongs to all of them.

Details later: