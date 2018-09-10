Journalist, son killed in  Lagos shopping complex inferno

By Esther Onyegbula

A journalist, identified as Akinwumi Dickson, and his 10-year-old son, Nelson, died, weekend, in an inferno that gutted a shopping complex and a residential building along Awolowo Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

Vanguard learned that the fire started from an air conditioner in one of shops in the shopping complex and spread to a residential building.

According to reports, a salesperson had forgotten to switch off the air conditioner the previous night. An explosion from the air conditioner, caused by power surge, occurred and ignited fire.

Late Dickson and his son were said to have slept in his office, so as to be close to the bus terminal, as they were to travel same day (Saturday).

According to a close acquaintance of the deceased, “they slept in the office to arrive the bus terminal early, which was close to the shop.

“Unfortunately, they did not live to get to the terminal early, as they were chocked by smoke from the burning complex.”

Their remains were later evacuated by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, and deposited at a mortuary in Yaba for autopsy.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, said at about 5:20a.m., Saturday, there was a distress call from police control room that there was fire outbreak at 43, Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said: “The fire started from one of the shops attached to the complex.

“Meanwhile, Akinwumi Dickson, 50, and his son, Nelson Dickson, who slept in one of the shops he used as an office in the building, were choked to death as a result of smoke from the burnt shop.

“Various patrol vehicles were on ground to provide security, while two trucks of fire service vehicles battled the fire. The value of property destroyed is not yet estimated.

“The corpses have been taken to the mortuary for autopsy. Investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.”