Iwobi sad for missing Seychelles match

Alex Iwobi’s father has revealed that his son was extremely disappointed not to be available for the game against Seychelles.

He however assured that the Gunners star should be back from illness before Arsenal’s match against Newcastle United, despite missing the international break with Nigeria.

Iwobi made a strong start to the season with the Gunners, and was probably the side’s man-of-the-match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It was therefore surprising to see him out of the squad completely for the trip to Cardiff City last weekend.

Unai Emery confirmed afterwards that the winger missed the game through illness. Iwobi’s father gave an update on the situation, confirming the 22-year-old will also miss Nigeria’s match against Seychelles.

“Thanks for the concern. Indeed it was sad for Alex that he wasn’t in the squad for the Arsenal match versus Cardiff and had to withdraw from National Team for the match versus Seychelles,” Chuka said. “He is on the road to recovery. ”