Itsekiri groups threaten to shut Chevron operations

By Gab Ejuwa

Iwere Revolutionary Movement, IRM, and Benin River Crusaders Group, BRCG, have threatened to shut down Chevron Nigeria Limited flow stations in Abiteye, Otunana, Makaraba, Dibi and Olero over alleged conversion of funds, illegal alleged dealings with contracts and entitlements belonging to cluster offshore communities.

In a statement by Christopher Abuma, Director of Operation of IRM and Samson Eyituoyo, spokesman of BRCG, after their emergency meeting in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, they alleged that top Chevron staffers have continued to carry out these illegal activities despite subsisting court orders stopping them.

The groups, made up members of the cluster communities of Itsekiri ethnic nationality that are host and impacted in the operational area of Chevron, said: “We gathered that funds meant for the communities are being laundered by some highly-placed individuals in total disregard of court orders in a suit before the state High Court, Warri.

“We will not hesitate to shutdown Chevron flow stations in Abiteye, Otunana, Makaraba, Dibi and Olero should they continue with these illegal activities.”

The group called on relevant security agencies and the international community to urgenly call Chevron to order as they may not give notice on the issue again before shutting down the entire flow stations in their land.