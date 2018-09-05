ISACA promises devt of IT governance structure

Information Systems Audit and Control Association, ISACA, Abuja chapter, has vowed to lead discussions towards the development of a national information technology governance structure.

ISACA, in a statement announcing its 10th annual national conference, scheduled to hold from September 11 to 13 in Abuja, said about 20 papers on topical issues in the ICT industry will be discussed at the conference.

It said the issues to be discussed at the seminar, scheduled to hold at NAF Conference Centre, would focus on cyber-security, information security, information systems audit, IT governance/COBIT, cloud computing, data privacy/GDPR and women in technology.

Others are blockchain, Fintech, enterprise/IT risk management, future trends in technology and other relevant areas.

In his remarks, President of the Association, Mrs. Glory Omonsomwan Idehen, said: “The conference is planned to equip participants with relevant skills, competencies and information that would positively affect their job practices and organisational output.”

Furthermore, the conference, according to the statement, is the flagship IT governance, information systems security, assurance as well as enterprise risk management educational programme in Nigeria.

It said: “Since its inception in 2009, it has always attracted the interest of renowned astute professionals in the Nigerian ICT industry and beyond as it provides a valuable platform for policy dialogue, professional training and network among participants.”

The statement explained that participants expected at the conference include ISACA members, both local and international, IT auditors, chief information officers, chief information security officers, compliance officers, risk managers, assurance and security staff, enterprise architects and network administrators among others.