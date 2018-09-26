INTELS Donates New Health Centre to Delta Community

OIL and gas logistics giant, INTELS Nigeria Limited has built and handed over a modern, fully equipped Health Centre to the Aruakpor-Umah Community, in Uvwie Local Government Area, Warri of Delta State.

The multimillion naira Health Centre, set up to provide high quality, comprehensive primary and preventive medical care, was donated to the community by INTELS as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

The new facility, which consists of an operating theatre, consulting room, five wards including a labour ward, is the first of its kind in the community.

The General Manager of INTELS Nigeria Limited, Mr. Silvano Bellinato, who was represented at the handover ceremony by Philip Embledon, commended the community for cooperating with the company in the actualization of the Health Centre.

He said, “It is a great honour and a pleasure building this Health Centre. I would like to thank you for the spirit of cooperation that made it possible. I hope we can continue this spirit of cooperation and partnership for a long time to come.”

The Manager, Government and Public Affairs of INTELS, Mr. Rexford Asaikpuka, said the company embarked on the project after carrying out a need analysis of the Aruakpor-Umah community.

He said, “We decided that the best thing to give to this community is a Health Centre as the nearest Health Centre is far away from here. Amenities like this are important in the Niger Delta due to the nature of the environment. We need facilities like this to improve on our health.”