Insecurity/economy: MNG vows to support PDP in 2019

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—MOVEMENT for Nigerian Greatness, MNG, yesterday, lamented the insecurity and the “downward movement” of the country’s economy under All Progressives Congress, APC, and vowed to throw its weight behind Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 general election.

The group, in a statement by its National President, Mr. Collins Oniobo, said: “There is no gain-saying that Nigeria was better off with the PDP than with the current APC-led Federal Government.

“Nigeria is now a country of lawlessness where anything goes. Public officers now make comments capable of heating up the polity without being sanctioned. More so is the partisanship of public institutions such as Police andEconomic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“Such nefarious actions are very unhealthy for democratic growth and development. Look at the killings going on in the country, especially in the Middle Belt. What about the unemployment rate? The N-Power programme has not employed up to three million Nigerians yet over eight million Nigerians have lost their jobs since the inception of this administration.

“Nigeria cannot continue under this condition. Recourse to the above mentioned reasons is the basis for pitching our tent with the PDP. We want to use this medium, therefore, to call on all PDP leaders, faithful and enthusiasts to work assiduously for the re-emergence of the party come 2019.”