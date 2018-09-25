Infinix, Google unveil Note 5 Stylus

INFINIX Mobility, a premium smartphone brand in partnership with Google recently unveiled its latest device, Note 5 Stylus, an Android One smartphone meant for younger users to experience seamless, creative and self expression lifestyle which empowered them to become trendsetters.

According to Infinix, the Android One smartphone with intelligent software experience is now available in stores across major cities.

Speaking at the unveiling, Managing Director, Infinix Mobility Limited, Benjamin Jiang said: “At Infinix, our mission is to keep innovating and integrate the most advanced technology and trends into our products.

That’s why we partnered with Google once again to launch Note 5 Stylus. With Note 5 Stylus, consumers will experience the latest technologies, such as capturing stunning photos with the 16MP AI low-light selfie camera and 16MP AI rear camera, showing their creativity with the amazing XPen, interacting with the world with the Google Assistant and many others.”