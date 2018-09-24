Industrial Strike: OYSCATECH gives students two-week break

As the industrial action embarked upon by three unions in the college lingers, the management of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH), Igboora, has declared a two-week break for all students.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Registrar, Mr Niyi Fehintola and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

The two-week break, according to the statement, took effect from Thursday, September 20.

It said that students had been directed to vacate the college premises with immediate effect.

Recall that three unions of the institution had on June 2 embarked on industrial action.

The unions are Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) and Non-Academic Staff Union(NASU).

They are on strike over backlog of salary arrears and welfare issues