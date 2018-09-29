Independence: NACC seeks to advance economic cooperation between Nigeria,  US

By Naomi Uzor

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), and Footprint to Africa yesterday, said that all is set to hold its annual forum entitled: The Independence Investment Forum (TIIF) which seeks to advance economic cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

The President of NACC, Otunba Oluwatoyin Akomolafe disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos, adding that, the forum is aimed at attracting long-term investments in agriculture, energy, mining, and commodities.

He said: “TIIF 2019 will bring together policy makers, domestic and foreign direct investors, business leaders, expert speakers and other key stakeholders to a single location in Lagos. It will be a platform for discussing investment needs and goals.

“We are very excited about the level of enthusiasm we have received from proposed speakers, stakeholders, partners and investors in Africa and across the globe.’’