IN LESS THAN ONE YEAR: How we paid N7.8b to FG coffers – Is-haq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar

By Jide Ajani

The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAM, Is-haq Oloyede, has revealed how the examination body was able to return a whopping N7.8billion to the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria in less than one year.

Oloyede made the disclosure at the 2018 Sobo Sowemimo Annual Lecture of Abeokuta Club this month.

According to him, “even when I got to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in 2016, my plan was in furtherance of Ogun Anthem (Omo Ogun, Ise Ya!). The only challenge I was given was to put Five Hundred Million Naira (N500,000.000.00) annually in government coffers as it had been an average of less than Five Million Naira (N5,000,000.00) per annum in the last ten years. What I found and experienced exceeded what I anticipated.

“I witnessed a high level of sabotage, back-stabbing and confrontation. Corruption is audacious. Then, there was a barrage of media salvos, a staccato of disinformation disproportionately fired to weaken our resolve to clear the Augean stables.

“Then, we had to create back-ups, invest in Plans B, C and D in order to outsmart those who wanted to make a mockery of my person and what I represent by making sure the first Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam (UTME) failed because we did not want to toe their self-serving lines.

Despite the distractions, in less than a year, we were able to return 7.8 billion naira to the coffers of government and still saving about a billion naira for physical infrastructure.

“We invested 400 million on staff welfare so as to prevent them from being hijacked by those with vested interests. My belief is that you cannot do everything at a time but you can just clean your corner. Yet, there was nothing spectacular about it than the Ogun spirit. Each of us has a corner to clean.”