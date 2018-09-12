Importers, agents shun Five Star terminal’s weekend services

By Godfrey Bivbere

Importers and their agents have shunned the weekend services provided by Five Star Logistics, operators of terminal D, as a means of easing the stress face by port users in the course of clearing their consignments from the port.

General Manager of Five Star Logistics, Wolfgang Schneider, who disclosed this toVanguard Maritime Report, said with the chaotic traffic situation in Apapa which is affecting smooth port operations, the company decided to introduce the weekend service.

Schneider expressed worry that importers and their agents are not responding positively to the service. As a result, according to him, they may have to stop the weekend service.

He said the service is opened to both owners of consignments as well as vehicles.

He stated: “We have introduced the Sunday offer for deliveries of Customs cleared imported containers at our terminal, commencing July between 9am to 7pm.”

He further noted that unless there is an improvement in the number of importers and their agents who take opportunity of the offer, they may stop the service.