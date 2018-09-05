I’m not on Ikpeazu’s payroll —Akomas

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—An All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Abia State, Comrade Chris Akomas, has dismissed reports that he is on the payroll of the State government, describing it as insulting and baseless.

Akomas, who is a former deputy governor of the state, stated that he is contesting for victory and would be sworn in as the next governor of the state on May 29, 2019.

Addressing party faithful at his country home, Nenu, in Obingwa council area, the former deputy governor explained that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu , Commissioner for Works, Eziuche Ubani, as well as the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on General Duties, Erondu Junior, are his brothers from the Obingwa council who he can’t deny because of politics.

“I have heard a lot of things since I declared to run. Some persons have said that I am on Abia government payroll. They said that government is paying me to contest and I see it as very insulting. Have these propagandists forgotten that I was a former Deputy Governor and as a result of that, I am entitled to some payment due to me.”

It is my right to earn from Abia state government because im a former deputy governor. Every three years, they are supposed to take care of my medicals, change my vehicles. Even my salary for the month I resigned has not been paid. Today, I am in court with the state government because they are not even paying me my entitlement as former Deputy Governor yet people are making fake stories.