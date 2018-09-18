I’ll implement 2014 Confab report when I become President — Bafarawa

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant and former governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Attahiru Bafarawa, yesterday, promised to implement the 2014 National Conference report if voted into power next year.

He said this when he visited the leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Rueben Fasoranti in Akure.

Bafarawa said: “We are going to liaise with the National Assembly and the judiciary to extrapolate outcomes of past national conferences and discourse, with a view to restructuring our nation to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

“Nigerians should see those talking about restructuring as talking about developing this country.

“We have held various conferences which has been kept aside and already the work has been done, by the time I emerge as the President of this country, within the first two or three months, we will set up a committee to review the recommendations and then start the implementation.”

“What we are trying to say by the damage control is talking about the damaged economy, security, education, health and any other sector you can think of for the betterment of this country because it has been damaged.

“This is one of the reasons we, as PDP, have to think ahead and take our time to start to learn how we can do the damage control.

“It is not about criticising all the past government, that is not our idea but to see where the mistakes are being made, we are not going to witch hunt anybody because if we do this, we will not move forward. The only way to move forward at this critical time is to see where things are wrong and put it right.

In his remarks, Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti urged Nigerians to use their ballot to vote the right leader in 2019 noting that Nigerians are not enjoying the dividend of democracy under the present administration.