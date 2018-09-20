I‘ll dance to govt house after wining Saturday’s election, Adeleke boasts

By Nwafor Sunday

The embattled senator Ademola Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party aspirant in the forthcoming Osun election has, Thursday said that he would dance to the government house after winning the Saturday’s election.

Speaking in Osogbo at an interactive session organised by the Oduduwa Youth Development Initiative, Adeleke opined, “I will dance to the Government House after winning Osun governorship election on Saturday.

“ I have been tagged dancing Senator, but this shouldn’t be used against me because everybody dances. Have you seen someone who doesn’t dance? I am winning this election and I will dance to the Government House after that.

“When I was in the university overseas, I used to go for dancing competition. Although, I am a Nigerian, I still won dancing competitions which is the reason why I was nicknamed ‘Jackson,’ but my real name is Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke.”

However, criticizing Rauf Aregbesola’s educational policy, Adeleke said, “Anybody who fails to pay his or her labourers is wicked and I can boldly say that the APC government is wicked for not paying its workers and pensioners in the state.

“The menace of non-payment of salary is responsible for the 29th position of this state in the ranking of WAEC; but when I get to power, I will turn it around by ensuring that the welfare of every worker in the state is catered for.

“The insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress government is responsible for the state where LAUTECH is today and it is evidently clear to the masses that the PDP government takes education as a priority.”