I’ll abide by party’s decision on presidential candidate—Mark

By David Odama

LAFIA—Former President of the Senate and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator David Mark, yesterday, declared that whatever method used at picking a candidate for PDP for the 2019 presidential elections will be accepted by him, provided it produces a candidate with the least problems.

Mark, who made the declaration in Akwanga, while addressing Nasarawa State delegates of the party ahead of the presidential primaries of the party, explained that it was the firm believe by PDP that the country should be restructured, noting that the creation of Apa State was one of the items in the restructuring.

He said: “What we are asking for is that Nigerians form a PDP government at the centre. We are 13 in number and it does not matter who emerges. What matters is a candidate who will be respected and who can address the current challenges confronting the country and that person is David Mark.”

Also speaking, the state chairman of the party, Francis Orogu, said David Mark is not just an asset to North Central, but a fixed asset to the zone, who does not need to campaign in the state.