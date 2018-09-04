Ibrahim Shekarau dumps PDP for APC

A former Kano State Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to Sule Ya’u Sule (his media aide) , the former governor’s decieded to leave the PDP much heated debates between him and his supporters.

Sule said, “I want confirm to you that Shekarau has decided to defect from PDP to APC due to the injustice meted on him and his supporters by the PDP leadership.

“My boss has met with Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in Abuja yesterday and concluded plans for our return to APC. He will meet with all the stakeholders concern in Kano and than made his decamping public.”

More details soon