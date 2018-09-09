I will use my experience in UK politics to turn Nigeria around in four years– Olusola- Christwealth

By Olayinka Latona

Dr. Kola Olusola- Christwealth, a Social Democratic Party, SDP, presidential aspirant, was a politician in the United Kingdom (UK), specifically a card-carrying member of the Labour Party in the country. An awardee of the Distinguished Nation Builder Award and the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires’ Gold Medallion Honour, the highest honour for excellent leadership and selfless service to humanity, Christwealth also served in the Economic and Commercial Syndicate, VISION 2010, in 1997. He unfolds his vision for Nigeria if elected the President in this interview.

What is your strategy to pick the Social Democratic Party’s presidential ticket?

I am new to Nigeria’s politics. I was a politician in the United Kingdom and a financial and card-carrying member of the Labour Party of Great Britain that produced Tony Blair and made him a long serving prime minister in the UK. I was also invited to contest a political position under that party, which was an impetus to pursue my British citizenship and deepen my root in UK. I shunned all the opportunities because i believed then and now that I am needed more in Nigeria.

SDP and the leadership under Chief Falae believe that I have something to offer and some of my inputs are getting implemented already.

This is a serious decision I have to take within the next few days about going ahead to pursue my aspiration on the platform of SDP or use another platform under the Coalition of United Political Party, CUPP. I will clinch the ticket of whichever party I choose to run, within the CUPP of which SDP is a principal member. I will be chosen as the flag bearer of whichever party I finally choose and emerge the President in 2019 by the grace of God.

My strategy to clinch the ticket is very simple and workable. I will not divulge it here.

As President, what areas are you focusing on?

I will turn Nigeria around within four years. I have a template. I have the experience. I have the will and, most importantly, I have God’s backing. I have a ten-point agenda, most of which would be private-sector driven but with active support of my government.

Three of them are listed below:

POLITICS: I will deliberately court the friendship of all past Presidents of Nigeria for mentorship and to learn from their mistakes and then chart a new course. I will seek their goodwill and not in any way try to run anyone of them down or disrobe them of dignity to add to mine. Come to think of it, leadership is not easy and there is no known leader that set out to fail or unhappy to leave a worthwhile legacy.

I will build bridges across religions and tribes and extinguish our negative primitive sentiments through impact projects, an aggressive and positive national reorientation and tampering with laws that reinforces our negative attitudes.

I will promote ONE TRIBE called Nigeria and every retrogressive force amidst us would be tagged as primitive. Seriously, anyone that dare speak against one religion or tribe or dare promote the superiority of one religion or tribe will be robed in indignity and tagged uncivilized. Negative racial comments or attitude can lead one into serious trouble in the UK; a country, gradually gaining reputation as the most racially inclusive and religious tolerant nation in the world.

I will ensure we have ONE UNITED NIGERIA in which every one of us and unborn Nigerians would be proud of.

What is your expectation on the 2019 general elections?

The world would not be shocked at the outcome of the Presidential elections in Nigeria. Political gladiators of the old order have lost the battle before it even starts. APC and PDP should say a final goodbye to the seat of the President. While we appreciate them for some goods they have achieved, most especially in the most difficult time and the beginning of this democracy between 1999 and 2003, Nigerians have now given them the red card to vacate and let the young ones take charge and steer the country forward. I can safely predict that the in-fighting in PDP will work against them; the insecurity in Nigeria, the deprivation of the youths and mindless disposition of the present government against the youths, and the bad shape of the economy will also work against APC.

SDP or any party that fields me will most certainly win and a new era will begin.

What is SDP’s strategy for next year’s election?

SDP as at today is the strongest party in Nigeria. It is a party with the longest and best history. It was the party that produced MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the freest and fairest election ever conducted in Nigeria but jinxed by the military. SDP has solid structure and strategies on ground to unseat APC. Nigeria is huge and the resources to reach the nooks and crannies for serious campaigns are huge.

What are SDP’s strategy to reach majority of Nigerians before February 2019?

As I mentioned earlier, SDP was the party that produced MKO Abiola. The structure built even before the 1993 election is still very much there and with the able and respectable leadership of Chief Olu Falae, the structure is still being oiled.

What do you think is missing to attain a desired country?

It is unfortunate that a country so much endowed with enviable human and natural resources is a dreg in the global realm; the poverty capital of the world.

We lack National consciousness, patriotism, selflessness, vision, entrepreneurship, dignity, inclusiveness, unity, sense of legacy and civility in our national lexicon and culture. My government will inculcate these missing values in our people and our nation. My government will make Nigerians the most admirable people and Nigeria the most desirable place on earth.