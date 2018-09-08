I will shake the world again, Omotola brags

By Benjamin Njoku

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde may have disappeared from the Nigerian music scene for some years now or perhaps termed as a failed singer by her fans. But the good news is that the screen diva is not giving up her music career, as she has revealed her plans to stage a comeback to her first love, more than eight years after she dumped music.

Omotola made this revelation last Saturday night, at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCAs, which held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The screen diva, was one of the big winners of the night, as she walked away with the Best Actress in a drama series category.

In a chat with Entertainment Plus, shortly after receiving her coveted prize, Omotola declared that she was going to shake the world again. She described singing as her first love, adding “I love singing than acting.”

The sexy actress said people might be thinking that she has not blown as a singer. But the truth is that her music career has not waned. “I will shake the world again. My music career has been there. I’m signed to Bungalo Universal and I’m still earning loyalties in dollars. One of my songs, “Barren Land” from my second album “Me myself and Eyes” was adapted by Amnesty International. The song was used for the Niger Delta struggle(oil spillage.) Without being commercially successful, my music has a message.”

“My sophomore album was very successful in the sense that it was accepted by my fans. That’s how I wanted my music to be. I have always said I didn’t want to do music as a performing artiste and all of that. I wanted to do music about the things I cared for, my activism and other stuffs,”she said.

Her second attempt in 2012 which was set to feature American singer, Bobby Valentino never saw the light of day.”

Omosexy as she’s fondly called by her fans, is not working on any album at the moment, but she, however, promised to bounce back very soon. She’s planning to work with her son, who she said is a music producer. “I want to work with my son who’s a very good music producer. I have been begging him to work with me, but he’s very stubborn. I am not working on any thing at the moment. But I will be back soon,” she assured. Omotola disappeared from the scene, after releasing a thirteen-track album, ‘Feel Alright’ in 2010, as a follow up to her debut album, ‘Gba’ released in 2005. Since then, nothing has been heard from her, musically.

Recall that unlike ‘Gba’ which was a commercial success, ‘Feel Alright’ was a different kind of project. The songs contained in the album including ‘Get Busy’, ‘Harmony’, ‘Through the Fire’ and ‘Barren Land’ were deliberately written to send out particular messages. The focus is not to get attention”, she once explained. Barren Land was specially written for the United Nations to address food crisis in the affected countries.

Aside, the sexy mother of four also talked about her long absence from the movie industry. According to her, while she was on a three-year hiatus, I delved into investing in the industry. “I wanted to build a film village”, she said.

Continuing, she added, “In the process of doing that, I decided to invest in the industry as a stakeholder. At a time when the industry was not lucrative any more, I delved into real estate business to keep body and soul together. That’s what I lived by and it’s what’s keeping me going,”the beautiful actress who turned 40 early this year said.

Speaking on her comeback movie, ‘Alter Ego’, which won two awards out of 10 nominations at AMVCA, Omotola said the 2017 blockbuster deserved to have won more awards following its subject matter. “ I know we won the script writing award. I wish we won more awards because that film was extremely good. Congratulation to everyone that won an award this year.” She, however, advised Nigerian film makers to do more of such movies that address social issues.

“I have seen one or two great movies. It was a well researched movie and I hope that we can do more of such movies, not necessarily dwelling on that kind of topic,” she said.

Alter Ego” follows the story of Adaora Igwe, a lawyer who specializes in defending less privileged sexually abused victims. She uses unorthodox methods to see that sex offenders and molesters are punished in or outside of the court. Adaora’s devotion to rape cases is driven by her experience as a child. She was sexually abused by her teacher and has since then dealt with uncontrollable sexual urges.

Omotola revealed that she would be travelling next week(This week)to the United States, to commence work as a member of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The 40-year-old entertainer was nominated last year as a member of the Academy alongside popular producer, Femi Odugbemi. “ You know I have been inducted into the Academy. So, I am travelling next week to go and start my work as a voting member of the Academy. The entries for next year’s OSCARS have been sent in and we want to get down to work. The Oscars are a set of 24 awards for artistic and technical merit in the American film industry, given annually by the AMPAS in recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy’s voting membership.

On winning the Best Actress in drama series at this year’s AMVCA, Omotola said “I feel excited. I was at the maiden edition of AMVCA, and this is my second time ever at the awards ceremony. This is my first nomination and my first win at AMVCA. It’s exciting to know that coming back after a long stay from the industry, I’m still on top of my game.”

