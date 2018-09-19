I was surprised when Ciara released Freak Me —Tiwa Savage

Mavin Record first lady, Tiwa Savage has reacted to allegations that American singer, Ciara used her song without seeking her consent.

It would be recalled that when Ciara released ‘Freak Me’, featuring Tekno, she was accused of sampling Tiwa Savage’s ‘Before Nko.’

In an interview with Capital Xtra’s Tim Westwood, Savage described ‘Freak Me’ as a pleasant surprise.

She said, “It’s amazing. It’s an honour. I knew she was going to sample the record.

Her people had spoken to my people but I didn’t hear the final product until it came out but it was a pleasant surprise. Big shout out to her.”

Speaking on her upcoming collaboration with Coldplay, she said: “They have a record with Stargate and it kinda has like an Afrobeat influence in it. I have already worked with Stargate on a couple of records, so they wanted a female vocal on it, so here I am.

“When I was in the studio with Chris Martin, he was so cool. I was so nervous, but he made it so easy.”

The singer also insisted that her collaboration with Duncan Mighty, ‘Lova Lova’, is currently her favourite song, adding, “I knew it was a big record when I recorded it.”

According to afrobeats star, women suffering inequality in the music industry is not limited to Nigeria alone.”I think it’s all over the world actually. I have heard other female acts from America, the UK talk about how hard it is.

“I think it’s a lot easier to accept male artistes songs. On radio, they get played quicker. Sometimes, I feel like some records when I have male artistes on them are accepted a lot quicker.