I have no issues with Gov. Abubakar, says Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has dismissed insinuations that he was nursing any grievance against the Bauchi state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, saying he is only interested in the victory of the party in the state.



Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ali M. Ali who disclosed this in a statement Wednesday in Abuja said Mr Oshiomhole gave the assurance when he hosted the governor in his residence in Abuja.

According to Oshiomhole, his main concern was the electoral victory of the party at all levels. Facing the governor, he said; “I have no issues with you, your excellency. My concern is winning the impending election especially the presidential. We want to win more states and more legislators. I have faith in you”.

Speaking earlier, Gov. Abubakar said he was at Oshiomhole’s residence to intimate him that he was returning his governorship nomination and expression of interest forms to the party national secretariat.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by members of the national and state assembly, members of the state executive council and party stalwarts.