I didn’t commission unfinished projects – Ohakim

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The immediate past Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, has denied the allegations allegedly engineered by the state government, to the effect that he commissioned unfinished projects, while in office.

Ohakim, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Collins Ughalaa, also reminded his accusers that he ensured that salaries and pensions were regularly paid, despite the paucity of funds at the time.

“If we had more money at our disposal we would have built more roads but with the little we had, we did a very good job with the roads we built”, Ohakim said.

While saying that he was happy he utilized the little resources available to his administration for the good of Imo people, the former Governor said: “Can I beat my chest and say I utilized everything I received from the Federation Account and the Internally Generated Revenue in the state for the good of my people? Yes, I did. With the little available to us, we ensured we met as much of our responsibilities to our people as possible.

“We ensured salaries were paid timely and never deducted anybody’s salaries. We ensured overtime, amongst others, were paid and with the little we had, we managed our pension portfolio and never had the outcry Imo have seen in recent times.”

Chief Ohakim, who is running for the 2019 governorship election on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for one term only said that reviving the Mbakwe factories and building new ones has been his focus.

“To revive the Mbakwe factories and build new ones was and still is something I must achieve, but with what we had available back then, it was impossible. We did not receive any bailouts neither did we receive Paris Club Refunds. Rather my administration and that of Chief Achike Udenwa paid for that Paris Refund, which is enjoyed by a few individuals today and for that we had very little to work with.

“I went to the extent of seeking for funds to carry out the Oguta Wonder Lake project and left a total of N26.6 billion for Rochas Okorocha when I left office, including money meant for the Oguta Wonder Lake project, which was used for other things other than what it was intended”, Ohakim said.

Speaking on the dredging of Nworie River, Ohakim said: “It was not my project rather an NDDC project”.

Reacting to the accusation that he once said that education was not for the poor, Chief Ohakim said: “Did I say education was not for the poor? No. I never said such and have always dared my accusers to come forward with their facts.”