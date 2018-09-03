How my troubles began, by Sylva

Former governor of Bayelsa State and All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Mr Timipre Sylva, has said that his problems began after the demise of ex-president Umar Yar’Adua.

Yar’Adua was elected in 2007 but died in May 2010. Goodluck Jonathan, his vice-president at the time, replaced him as president.

Sylva, while speaking at an event, Frank Talk with Timipre Sylva, weekend in Abuja, said “As governor of Bayelsa, State, I had running battles till the day I got in with the Jonathan system because I did not come through the Jonathan succession plan.

“He wanted a different succession plan. I came in without him being in control and ended up as governor, so as vice-president, he started fighting me and that was how my election was annulled in 2008 and I went back for re-election. Of course, Yar’adua at that time as president protected me because he saw the good work I was doing.”