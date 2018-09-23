HIGH NOMINATION FEES: 42 lawyers to argue Akpodiete’s case against parties

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Mr. Christmas Akpodiete, will appear in court with 42 human rights lawyers to argue his case challenging the constitutionality of exorbitant nomination fees charged by political parities ahead of the 2019 elections.

Human rights lawyer and counsel for the aspirant, F.B Ehikioya, confirmed to journalists in Abuja that his client will be appearing with 42 lawyers when the case comes up for hearing later this month.

The lawyers include five senior advocates (SAN), 18 of Akpodiete’s classmates and 19 others on probone parties in the suit will be served next week.

Akpodiete stated that “Political parties failure to maintain the status quo is at their own peril”, he added.

“The judiciary will forever remain the last hope for the oppressed. My client will resist any attempt to unconstitutionally coronate any aspirant in this election. Any law or policy that discriminates against group of persons in Nigeria is voidable”.