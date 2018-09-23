Breaking News
HIGH NOMINATION FEES: 42 lawyers to argue Akpodiete’s case against parties

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential  aspirant, Mr. Christmas Akpodiete, will appear in court with 42 human rights  lawyers to argue his case challenging  the constitutionality of exorbitant nomination fees charged by political parities ahead of the 2019 elections.

Human rights  lawyer  and counsel for the  aspirant,  F.B Ehikioya, confirmed to journalists in Abuja  that his client will be appearing with 42  lawyers when the case comes  up for hearing later this month.

The lawyers include five senior advocates (SAN), 18 of Akpodiete’s classmates and 19 others on probone  parties in the suit will be served next week.

Akpodiete stated that “Political  parties failure to maintain the status quo is at their own peril”, he added.

“The  judiciary  will forever remain the last hope for the oppressed. My client  will resist any  attempt to unconstitutionally coronate any aspirant in this election. Any  law or policy that discriminates against group of persons   in Nigeria is voidable”.


