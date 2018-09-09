Heritage Bank partner Multichoice on AMVCA awards

Speaking at the event which held in Lagos over the weekend, Mr. Fela Ibidapo, Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of Heritage Bank, said the programme puts the Nigeria’s entertainment space on the world’s stage and there is no better platform for Heritage Bank than this.

He added that it is also an offshoot of what the bank has been doing in the entertainment space in partnership with Multichoice.

He said the bank prided itself in its ability to hand hold different sectors of the economy in order to nurture them and help them to grow, remarking that the bank’s participation in the recent Nigeria’s creative summit has further given it a boost as it is now more committed to supporting the entertainment industry.