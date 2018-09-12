Help eradicate corruption, don urges civil servants

Prof. Olawepo Abiodun of the Department of Geography and Environmental Management, University of Ilorin, has urged civil servants to help eradicate corruption in the implementation of government’s policies.

Abiodun gave the advice in Ilorin on Wednesday while presenting a paper entitled: ‘‘Positioning of the Kwara State Civil Service for the attainment of African Agenda SDGs 2030 and 2063.’’

He spoke at this year’s Civil Service Week Celebration organised by the Office of the Head of Service in Kwara.

According to the don, corruption and enthronement of ethical leadership should be taken as the nation’s priority in the planning and implementation of government policies.

‘‘I want to state here that commission of fraud or corruption against the state may have a great impact on reputation and the image of the government and ourselves,’’ he said.

The don said prevention of fraud and corrupt activities could be achieved through sound management practices and administration.

‘‘It is absolutely necessary that all and sundry be aware of what is at stake and the categories of corruption and fraudulent behaviour possible within the civil service,’’ he said.

The professor of Geography and Environmental Management urged civil servants to develop themselves through capacity building, educational pursuit and field training in their professions.

He also urged them to embrace training in information and communication technology and effective national innovation system that could help a developing country to make progress in all ramifications.

In her address of welcome, Mrs Susan Oluwole, the state’s Head of Service, noted that the lecture would benefit serving and retired officers on expectations in the civil service.

