Gunmen kill 1 in Sapele

BY Paul Olayemi

SAPELE – A Sapele based boy Onome Emekeme popularly known as Onome Pounds was on Saturday morning been assassinated by unidentified gunmen in Sapele, Delta state.

The deceased who was said to be a lively fellow and very popular around town was said to be driving out of Adaorere road off New road, with two ladies and another of his friend in a Lexus car when the assassins struck, ripping his chest with bullets.

According to the source who claim to be friend with the deceased and who spoke on condition of anonymity “the attackers waited till he gave up the ghost before speading away and not one pin was taken from him”

Though the deceased was rushed to a nearby hospital, it was obvious that he was dead before help could come, his remains was later deposited in a mortuary” the source said.

Meanwhile one of his friend, Sasha Florence who was morning his loss took to Facebook that Onome was killed because of gold.

‘Onome Pounds RIP. Still can’t believe you’re gone. Just cuz of gold. Life is indeed short. We spoke not up to about 24hours ago, pls come back Jesus I still can’t believe this.just like that? Ha!!!death sha. I know people die everyday but I never knew someone like you could die so early.ha.I’m still lost and short of words’, he wrote on his Facebook page.