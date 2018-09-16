Group blasts Buhari’s aides over comments on Ekweremadu

By Providence Emmanuel

THE Enugu West Peoples Assembly has blasted the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu and the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, for building their political aspirations on lies against the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu had while speaking with journalists at the weekend on her senatorial ambition claimed she answered the call by the people because of lack of leadership and infrastructural development in the zone, which she said could not be equated to the “quantum of money purportedly expended as constituency funds for the zone.”

Also at the weekend, Okechukwu, while addressing delegates of Awgu Local Government to the forthcoming APC senatorial primary alleged that “what Ekweremadu has been doing in the Senate in the last three years is fighting Mr. president and not lawmaking.”

However, in a statement signed by its National President, Paul Anikwe, the pan-senatorial district body said: “Ibekaku-Nwagwu’s false claim on money expended on constituency project not only shows that she does not understand how constituency projects function as government does not pay a dime into any lawmaker’s account.”

“Were she familiar with our senatorial zone, Ibekaku-Nwagwu would have known that there is no community in Enugu West that does not have at least one or two manifestations of Ekweremadu’s representation in infrastructural projects, apart from human capital development and employments. She should first get attuned to our communities.

“Importantly, she lacks the temperament for human relations vital for effective representation. We cannot be represented by a cantankerous individual like Ibekaku-Nwagwu, who picks quarrel with virtually everybody, including her estranged husband; her former boss and Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamarode; the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke; and now the Enugu State chapter of the APC, which she has factionalised into Deacon Okey Ogbodo and Ben Nwoye-led executives”.