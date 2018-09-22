Governorship Screening: PDP shuts out journalists

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – A strange development marked the governorship screening of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the party denied national newspapers and televisions access to Legacy House, venue of the screening of governorship aspirants from North Central geo- political zone.

When journalists accredited to the PDP converged at the party’s Presidential campaign office (Legacy House),Maitama Abuja, as early as 10.00 AM yesterday, heavily armed security men stationed at the gate said they had instructions from “above” not to allow newsmen into the venue.

However, foreign media organisations were allowed to access the screening venue.

The screening committee commenced the scrutinization process on Saturday of governorship aspirants from Plateau, Kwara, Nasarawa and Benue states. However, Kogi is excluded, as its gubernatorial election will hold in late 2019.

The five-man committee is chaired by Dr. Akilu Indabawa, with Tina Musa, Charles Menagbo, Jumoke Akindele and Maurice Tsav as members.