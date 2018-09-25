Gov poll: PDP panel screens Adebutu, Agbaje, Makinde

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Screening Committee constituted by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has screened a member of House of Representatives in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu; Chief Jimi Agbaje, Seyi Makinde and Chief Adedeji Doherty.

It also screened Senator Ayo Adeseun.

The PDP Screening Committee led by Austin Opara was set up to screen all the PDP governorship aspirants in the South Western in the 2019 general elections.

Vanguard gathered that the National body of the party had earlier handed over the names of aspirants that obtained the nomination forms of the party from the National Secretariat in Abuja to the Screening Committee for invitation.

Adebutu shortly after he was screened by the committee said: “This is a phase in the journey to making life meaningful to our people in Ogun State, a journey that will lead to good governance of our dear state. My coming here as the only aspirant from Ogun State clearly shows the unity that exists within our party in the State and this is recognized by the National body.”