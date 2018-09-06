Globacom outperforms in new voice, data subscriptions — NCC

LAGOS—THE latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has shown that Nigeria’s digital transformation leader, Globacom outperformed other telecom players in the month of July 2018.

According to the newly released report, Globacom amassed 214,646 new subscribers in the month of July, taking its customer base to over 40.3 million.

Globacom’s addition of 214,646 subscribers constituted the largest gain by any operator in July.

Airtel garnered the second most number of subscribers, as it added 149,880 new customers, growing from 39,898,448 in June to 40,048,328 in July.

Two other operators, MTN and 9mobile, lost 999,891 and 246,221 subscribers, respectively.

A further analysis of the NCC report showed that Globacom has added a total of 2,153,374 new subscribers this year.

In terms of internet subscribers on mobile devices, Globacom accounted for most of the growth during the review period. The total number of data users in the country rose by 866,656, from 102.81 million in June to103.67 million in July.

Globacom took the lion share of 574,821 new internet users, with its data subscription rising from 26.57 million in June to 27.15 million in July. The addition represents 66 percent of the total of 866,656 new internet users in the industry.

Airtel’s gained 375,724 internet users in July, while MTN gained 134,197 new data users in the same period.

On the flip side, 9mobile lost 218,086 internet users in July, as its subscription base fell to 10.37 million as against June when it recorded 10.59 million.

Globacom has rolled out a number of customer-friendly initiatives recently which may have significantly helped to grow its subscriber base.

The operator launched Glo Yakata which offers up to 2,200 percent bonus on every N100 recharge and above, and Oga SIM which offers 125 percent bonus on every data subscription.