Give peace a chance, Funpuwei tells Niger Delta agitators

Gabriel Olawale

SAMPSON Funpuwei, ex-Niger Delta agitator, has appealed to his colleagues, who hitherto were planning to go on a massive protest march in parts of the Niger Delta region on the basis of what they described as the high handedness of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo, to give peace a chance by discontinuing the move.

During a chat with newsmen, weekend, the ex-militant leader stated that “at this period when all hands are on deck to correct some lapses setting us back as a country, it is reasonable that we should avoid heating up the polity.”

He said: “I am not supporting impunity. My concern is that there are many issues begging for attention so we should take them one after the other.

“I am appealing to my colleagues(ex-militant leaders) to sheathe their swords and let us give Dokubo a little more time to look into our petition and proffer a lasting solution to it all,” he submitted.

The ex-militant leaders, operating under the banner of Niger Delta ex-Agitators Network, had petitioned Dokubo alleging shady deals in the way the affairs of his office (Presidential Amnesty Programme) is being handled and warned that the issue should be addressed or he would be “held responsible in the event of a breakdown of law and order in the Niger Delta region.”