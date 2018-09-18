Gemade dumps PDP for SDP, months after leaving APC

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—Former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial district, Senator Barnabas Gemade, has again defected to Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Gemade, who few weeks ago dumped All Progressives Congress, APC, for PDP, was said to have moved to SDP to actualise his re-election bid.

… purchases expression of interest, nomination forms

His Personal Assistant, Motombo Tyon, told Vanguard yesterday on phone that Senator Gemade had already procured the expression of intent and nomination forms of his new party.

“Yes, Senator Gemade has defected from PDP to SDP and he has already bought his forms in his new party,” Tyon said.

Reacting to the development, Benue State PDP Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said the party was not aware of Senator Gemade’s defection.

Vanguard learned that with his defection, Senator Gemade will be battling for the sole ticket of his new party with Senator Joseph Akargerger and Torgem Malu, who had earlier indicated interest to run for the seat.