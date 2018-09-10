Gbaramatu Voice holds 3rd anniversary awards tomorrow

All is now set for the third anniversary award/induction into the hall of fame of Gbaramatu Voice, scheduled for tomorrow in Warri, Delta State.

According to the organising committee, the one-day event will commence with a lecture on Niger Delta Beyond Oil: Searching for Sustainable Development, to be delivered by the Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Dokubo, followed by the award and induction ceremony.

Award recipients in the different categories include former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark; Founder and Senior Pastor, World of Life Bible Church, Pastor Ayodele Oritsejafor; Founder, Federated Niger Delta Ijaw Communities, FNDIC; Chief Bello Oboko; Founder and Senior Pastor, Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan and former chairman, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, Chief Wellington Okrika,

The Governor of the Year awardees are Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State (Infrastructural Development); Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State (Grassroots and People Development) and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (Peace and Security).

Award recipients in other categories are Mr. Matthew Tonlagha, Executive Director, FENOG Nigeria Limited (Philanthropist); Engineer Augustine Oghenejobo, Chairman, FENOG Nigeria Limited (Businessman); Chief Ekomieyefa Uduboh, CEO/MD, KFT Group(Showbiz impresario); Ann-Kio Briggs, Founder/Executive Director, Agape Birthrights(Woman); and Mr. Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigeria Football Federation(NFF)(Sports Personality), among others.