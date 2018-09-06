FUPRE mini-modular refinery to come on stream early 2019

MANAGEMENT of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Delta State, has stated that the mini modular refinery being built by students of the institution would be in operation in the early part of 2019.

Pro-Chancellor/Chairman Council and Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Shehu Zuru and Prof Akaehomen Ibhadode in separate chats with Vanguard on recent innovations of the university, disclosed that though it had not quite decided on the capacity output of the refinery, the institution was partnering a private company on the need to up-scale the output capacity of the refinery.

Speaking on the need for special interventions for the university, Prof Zuru said: “The University is still in need of funding and not satisfied with what it is getting from the Federal Government even though the FG is not relenting in its desire to provide additional funding to the university. I believe so far, there has been an adjustment in terms of federal allocation to the university to the extent that the university at the moment is contemplating a recruitment exercise.

“We have already invited the National University Commission to come and accredit the Post Graduate Programmes and they have already done the resource verification.

“Fingers crossed, we are very hopeful that in no distant time, we will begin to run Post Graduate Programmes and having that in view, it needs to reposition itself so that once the accreditation is achieved, the university can get up and running in terms of these programmes.”