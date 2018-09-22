Funke Akindele, Davido, Tiwa Savage, others, for Greenview Awards

By Ayo Onikoyi

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Ramsey Nouah, Funke Akindele, Bovi and more have been nominated in the maiden edition of Greenview Awards set to hold on November 11, 2018.

The Greenview Awards stand for recognition of ingenuity in the entertainment industry (Music, Movies and Comedy) with the aim to celebrate talented individuals who have made impactful contributions through the showcase of their creative abilities.

The award will be a yearly event debuting in Lagos, Nigeria, with plans to extend across Africa.

3 branded new cars will be given out in 3 of the categories up for voting. The award show also promises to set standards that would be the talk of the town even weeks after the event as the organizers are leaving no stones unturned in making sure every aspect of the event gives a premium experience.

The nominees have been carefully selected and fans all over will have the opportunity to decide who they wish should take home the prestigious awards as the automated voting results will be displayed live on the website after the award show. Voting for nominees commences on September 23, via the website.