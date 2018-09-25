FRESH CRISIS IN ONDO APC: Faction accuses Akeredolu of imposition

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—A faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, yesterday, accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of alleged plans to impose loyal National Assembly aspirants as the party’s candidates for the 2019 elections.

The factional state chairman, Idowu Otetubi said this, in Akure, after a stakeholders meeting of the faction attended by members from the 18 council areas of the state.

Otetubi said: “We have been reliably informed that the same few elements that wanted to put the APC in their pockets have perfected plans to bribe the screening committee of our party to ensure that their adopted candidates are the only aspirants that will be screened for the elections.

“We received complaints that some aspirants said the governor has openly adopted candidates for Ondo Central and Ondo North senatorial zones.

“The governor has also adopted some House of Assembly candidates and in order to achieve this, his team has perfected plans to scheme out other aspirants from the screening process.”

On the local government election, Otetubi said: “We have submitted the list of the candidates of our party to ODIEC. Being an agent of the government and the few that concocted the delegate lists, they have technically avoided the list.

“We have written to ODIEC and the court to inform the court that its order is being disobeyed. The court will appropriately do the needful in this direction.”

But in a swift reaction, the party’s state Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro absolved the governor and the party’s leadership in the state of plans to impose candidates.

Otaloro said: “The leadership of our party led by Ade Adetimehin and the governor are committed to free and fair elections in the coming primary of our party across the state and will do everything humanly possible to ensure a credible process and outcome.

“The governor is relying on the leadership of the party led by Ade Adetimehin to carry out this task of ensuring free and fair election in an indirect primaries process across the 18 local government areas in the state.