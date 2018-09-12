Forbes names Nigeria best economy in Africa

A major research firm, Forbes Africa has rated Nigeria as the 2018 best economy in Africa.

According to Forbes, Nigeria came top with $172 billion, which was followed by South Africa with $166.735 billion.

Also on the list was Egypt as third with $78 billion, Algeria with $66, Lybia :$65, Botswana: $22.675, Ghana :$20.458 Morroco :$18, Ivory Coast :$11 and Madagascar with $6.766 billion.

