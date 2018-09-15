Flooding : ECOWAS, Edo Govt meet to mitigate impact

The Edo State Government has rescheduled the two-day National Planning Workshop for Flood Emergency Response and Management for September 17 and 18.



The government is organising the workshop in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Early Warning Mechanism for Nigeria.

In a statement, the state government said the workshop, themed Building Flood Resistant Communities, will hold at the Government House and will help in synergising with development partners on strategies to avert diseases arising from flooding.

The event will feature a number of issues on flooding and disaster management, including update on the states’ efforts to mitigate flood incidents; review of the 2018 Seasonal Rainfall prediction; and take a look at the 2018 Annual Flood Outlook.

The workshop will also set up a technical committee on vulnerability assessment of the states.

Expected at the event are state governors, state commissioners of relevant ministries; chairmen of local governments; recognised traditional rulers; international organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), stakeholders in emergency management, research centres and institutions of higher learning.