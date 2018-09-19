Flooding: Anambra Govt. to partner Nigerian Army

Anambra Government said on Wednesday that it would collaborate with the Nigerian Army Emergency Response Team to tackle flood challenges in riverine communities across the state.

Chief Willie Obiano made this known after a meeting held with the army team in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Obiano said the flood menace had taken a dimension that required more technical assistance, hence the request for assistance from Nigeria army as the lives of millions of the people were at risk.

He commended the army for responding promptly to his appeal and pledged to facilitate the deployment of helicopters and other equipment to help the army team map out the already affected communities for the necessary interventions.

Speaking at the meeting Dr Nkem Okeke, the Deputy Governor, said there was the need for the army to strengthen security in the Holding Centres set up for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Okeke, whose office is in charge of the emergency agency, assured the team of the government’s assistance to ensure that no life is lost during and after the flood havoc.

Meanwhile, Chief Paul Odenigbo, the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that

the response would commence with communities in Anambra North Senatorial District because of their peculiar flood problem before spreading to other districts.

Odenigbo noted that the state had eight flood-prone local government areas.

He said that the agency was ready to give the team every desired assistance in order to achieve quality result in the evacuation and maintenance of the displaced persons.

Newsmen report that the meeting was based on the visit of Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Kabuk, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, to Anambra.

A series of meetings was held during which the military perfected plans on how to assist the state contain the flood.

The leader of the team and Commander, Regiment Brigade of 82 division, Brig.-Gen. Mike Mamman, assured the government of quality assistance .

He said that mapping of the floodprone communities would entail embarking on appropriate rescue operations and deployment of the right equipment during emergencies.

The affected local governments are Idemili South, Ihiala, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Awka North, Ogbaru, Anambra East and Anambra West.

NAN