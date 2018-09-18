Flood sacks Bayelsa communities, as lawmaker seeks FG, NEMA’s intervention

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—SOME riverside communities in Bayelsa State have been submerged by flood, destroying property worth millions of naira.

The worst hit communities are Asamabiri, Elemebiri, Ekperiware and Adagbabiri situated on the bank of River Niger and its tributary, the Forcados River.

The lawmaker representing Sagbama constituency III in the state House of Assembly, Mr Salo Adikumo, disclosed this in Yenagoa.

He said so far, property worth millions of naira had been destroyed in the affected communities and solicited the intervention of the Federal Government through National Emergence Management Agency, NEMA.

Adikumo also appealed to other relevant federal agencies to, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of those affected by the flood as the state government was doing its best within the limit of available resources.

Meanwhile, the state government has reiterated its determination to ensure that no life was lost in the flood being experienced in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson stated this, yesterday, while giving an update on the situation in Yenagoa.