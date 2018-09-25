Flood: Lawmaker asks FG, Int’l community for help

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – MEMBER Representing Aniocha South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Angela Nwaka urged the Federal Government and International Community to assist the state government in tackling the challenges posed by the ravaging flood in some parts of the state.



Speaking while presenting relief materials to flood victims in the constituency at Ewulu Grammar School, Ewulu, where they are presently accommodated, Nwaka lamented that the flood had continued to rise thereby displacing more people from their various communities .

The legislator who presented bags of rice, beans, some tubers of yam, palm oil among other food items, commended the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for taking proactive measures in ensuring that flood victims are properly catered for across the state by providing necessary facilities and logistic

Advising the flood victims to maintain high hygiene in order to avoid the outbreak of epidemics, she noted concerted efforts of stakeholders would definitely assuage the pains of those who have been displaced from their homes.

On his part, the traditional ruler of Ewulu kingdom, Obi Godwin Onyeweuwa described the flood as devastating.