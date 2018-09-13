Flood kills 10, displaces hundreds in Adamawa – SEMA

Yola – Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency ( ADSEMA) said flood had killed 10 persons and displaced scores of others, following the recent heavy rainfall recorded in the state.



Dr Muhammed Suleiman, the Executive Secretary of the agency, made the disclosure in an interview on Thursday in Yola.

Suleiman said that hundreds of domestic animals, including cattle, were also lost to the flood.

He said that the deaths recorded were particularly from Yola South, Guyuk, Lamurde and Song Local Government Areas of the state.

” Flooding is becoming a serious challenge for us in Adamawa and the situation is indeed alarming.

” We lost 10 people and hundreds of people have been displaced. Domestic animals in large numbers were equally lost to the deadly flood.

” Also, hectares of farmlands especially in nine local government areas located at the bank of River Benue have been completely submerged,” Suleiman said.

He said the flood was also posing serious challenge to farming activities in the state, adding that it could be a threat to food security in the state.

Suleiman said that more than half of the state population was currently under threat of impending flood and urged residents to be on the alert.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 states are said to be prone to flood this year, according to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency | NIMET.